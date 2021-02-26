Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #COVID-19 #coronavirus

Air Force officer tests positive for COVID-19

10:18 February 26, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- An Air Force officer based in Osan, 55 kilometers south of Seoul, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.

The officer was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in a virus test conducted before he returned from a vacation, according to the ministry.

The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 572. Of them, 559 have been fully cured, while 13 are under treatment.

Nationwide, South Korea added 406 new virus cases Friday, as the country started its vaccination program with health care workers and patients at nursing facilities and hospitals across the nation receiving the first shots. The total number of infections stood at 88,922.

Air Force officer tests positive for COVID-19 - 1

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK