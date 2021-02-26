Go to Contents
Hyundai IONIQ 5 set to log solid sales

10:29 February 26, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co.'s IONIQ 5 all-electric model is receiving strong responses in the domestic market, with its first-day preorders exceeding 23,000 units, the country's top automaker said Friday.

Hyundai started receiving orders for the IONIQ 5 midsize crossover utility vehicle Thursday well ahead of the model's launch in the domestic market in the second quarter, the company said in a statement.

Preorders for the IONIQ 5, the first model embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP), reached a record 23,760 units on the first day, it said.

The first-day preorders for IONIQ 5 even outpaced the previous record 17,294 preorders for the facelifted Grandeur sedan launched in late 2019, the statement said.

Hyundai said the zero-emission car's advanced technologies and innovative designs appear to have met customer demands amid tougher regulations on combustion engine vehicles and growing appetite for environment-friendly models.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled the IONIQ 5 midsize crossover utility vehicle in global markets, with a plan to launch the model in Europe next month and in the United States and other markets later this year.

The IONIQ 5 is available in two versions: the long-range model with a 72.6 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and the standard model with a 58 kWh battery. The long-range version can travel up to 430 kilometers on a single charge and charge 80 percent of the battery capacity within 18 minutes.

The all-electric car is priced at 50 million won to 55 million won (US$45,000-$49,500). With government subsidies, it can be purchased for around 40 million won.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 crossover vehicle at a local charging station. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

