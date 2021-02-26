After successful KBO run, Rangers' Yang Hyeon-jong embraces MLB spring competition
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- For the past several years of his professional career, South Korean pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong never had to worry about his job security. He was the undisputed ace of his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club, Kia Tigers.
Things have changed now. Yang, 32, is battling for a spot on the big league roster for the Texas Rangers, having signed a one-year minor league deal earlier this month. The 2017 KBO MVP understands that, when it comes to his place on the Rangers, beggars can't be choosers.
"It doesn't matter whether I start or pitch in relief. My goal is to pitch in Major League Baseball," Yang said in a Zoom session with the media following his first bullpen session in Surprise, Arizona, on Thursday (local time).
The left-hander reported no major issues from his first appearance in the bullpen, where he threw 32 pitches. He said he's made almost full adjustments to the new MLB official ball and added, "I won't make that an excuse (for poor performances)."
Yang could have taken a multiyear extension offer from the Tigers, which would have provided him with a sense of comfort and security as he heads toward his mid-30s. But he chose to take the tough road by throwing himself into an uncertain international free agency and coming away with an opportunity to win a big league job in spring training.
"I've not once thought about returning to Korea. This is my last opportunity, and I am determined to make the most of it," Yang said. "I'm so happy to be wearing the Texas uniform. I will do the best I can so that I won't regret my choice."
Asked what it'd feel like to finally step on the major league mound, Yang responded, "I think it's going to be exciting, but I have to focus more on the present than the future."
The Rangers have some recent history with another Korean-born player, now-departed outfielder Choo Shin-soo. With Yang joining Texas, Choo, who spent seven years with the Rangers, has gone over to the KBO. He is now a member of the SK Wyverns, a club soon to be renamed following a sale to Shinsegae Group.
Yang said he reached out to Choo after signing his Texas contract and said the veteran gave him a few words of encouragement.
Now that Choo will be playing in the KBO for the first time, Yang was asked if he could offer him any advice. Yang smiled and said he was in no position to do so for the 16-year major leaguer.
"I think Korean fans will welcome him with open arms," Yang said. "Korean teams went through a tough year last year without fans because of COVID-19, and I hope Choo will make a positive impact on Korean baseball. I also hope he stays healthy and has a good season."
