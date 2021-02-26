Seoul stocks retreat late Fri. morning on U.S. inflation woes
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade lower late Friday morning, tracking an overnight Wall Street plunge that was spurred by a bond yield hike.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 78.95 points, or 2.55 percent, to 3,020.74 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks deepened losses as investor worries grew globally over post-pandemic inflation, heralded by a bond yield hike.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.52 percent, as yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury still remained high. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 2.45 percent and 1.75 percent, respectively.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 3.28 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 4.04 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver fell 2.48 percent, but its rival Kakao added 1.14 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 2.45 percent, with Celltrion retreating 3.41 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 5.17 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor dropped 2.45 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,120.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 12.6 won from the previous session's close.
