Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea-Poland-airport

S. Korea to advise on Poland's 3-year airport project

18:00 February 26, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main airport operator will provide consulting for Poland's new airport project in the next three years, the transport ministry said Friday.

The Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) clinched a deal from Poland's Centralny Port Komunikacviny (CPK) to offer consulting services as a strategic adviser for the airport project in Warsaw, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The Polish government aims to turn the new airport into a leading transport hub in Eastern Europe with an annual capacity of 100 million passengers, it said.

South Korea beat Japan's Narita Airport in the consultant selection auction.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK