Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N.K. paper stresses 'economic principles' and 'scientific analysis' in economic policy
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Saturday stressed the importance of "economic principles" and "scientific analysis" as the country is striving to achieve a recently unveiled five-year economic development scheme.
"Economic workers should stay away from such tendencies of ignoring economic principles and failing to concentrate and causing waste and confusion by not resorting to scientific analysis," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial.
"Only with complete mastery of one's own business areas can we guarantee innovation, bold creation and endless moving forward," the paper added. "Workers should prepare themselves to solve any problem by learning if they do not know something and strengthening their abilities even through overnight work."
N.K. paper stresses 'respect for economic officials' to achieve new objectives
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Monday stressed the importance of respecting government officials in the economic sector as the country strives to achieve a recently unveiled five-year economic development scheme.
"We must respect economic officials in the administration and establish an orderly administrative system ... so that administrative orders can be delivered down and accurately implemented without hesitation," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial.
"The performance of this year's goals depends heavily on how economic officials organize and carry out their work," the paper added.
N.K. paper warns against relying on outside help to achieve five-year economic plan
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday called for greater efforts to realize a self-reliant economy without outside help amid struggles to accomplish key goals unveiled in a rare party meeting last month.
"When we face difficulties in the process of achieving our tasks, we must not depend on help from outside or from the top but rather solve the problems in close cooperation with the production, research and development sector," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an editorial.
The paper stressed the importance of cooperation between different sectors and divisions in the economy and warned against "specialization and self-centralism that undermines our collectivist-based socialism."
N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss discipline among military officials
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a Central Military Commission meeting to urge disciple among military officials and stricter control over younger officers, state media reported Thursday.
At the expanded military commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Wednesday, Kim stressed the importance of establishing "revolutionary moral discipline" particularly among the younger generation in the army, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"To establish the revolutionary moral discipline within the KPA is not just a technical issue, but a fatal issue related to the existence of the KPA and success or failure in the army building and military activities," Kim said, referring to the People's Army.
N.K. Cabinet reviews ways to grant businesses more autonomy at plenary session
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea convened an extended plenary session of its Cabinet to discuss ways to give businesses greater independence as part of efforts to achieve the economic goals set forth at last month's rare party congress, state media said Friday.
The Cabinet meeting took place Thursday via a "teleconference system" to discuss a series of important tasks set forth at the party congress and the following parliamentary session, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
At Thursday's meeting, Pak Jong-gun, vice premier of the Cabinet and chairman of the State Planning Commission, made a report calling on the need to guarantee independence to North Korean businesses.
