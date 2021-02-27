About 18,500 Koreans get COVID-19 vaccines on vaccination Day 1
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- About 18,500 people received a vaccination for COVID-19 in South Korea on the launch day of the nation's public vaccination campaign against the pandemic, a government agency said Saturday.
According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, 18,489 people across the country got their first shots of the two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine Friday.
"On Friday, 18,489 medical workers, health care workers and nursing home patients received the AstraZeneca vaccine at community health centers and 213 nursing facilities in 17 metropolitan cities and provinces as planned," said Jeon Hae-cheol, minister of the Interior and Safety, in an agency meeting.
The minister noted there have been no reports of specific adverse reactions from vaccine recipients, except for mild symptoms, such as headaches and fever.
He said the administering of Pfizer's vaccine will also begin at five vaccination centers nationwide Saturday, adding the first shipment of 58,500 doses of Pfizer products arrived in Korea on Friday and an additional 500,000 doses is due to arrive at the beginning of the third week of March.
