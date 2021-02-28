Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 February 28, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/01 Cloudy 20
Incheon 11/02 Cloudy 20
Suwon 14/01 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 14/01 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 14/02 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 14/-4 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 16/01 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 13/02 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 14/03 Cloudy 30
Jeju 17/11 Cloudy 30
Daegu 15/03 Cloudy 30
Busan 15/07 Cloudy 30
