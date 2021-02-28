Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 February 28, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/01 Cloudy 20

Incheon 11/02 Cloudy 20

Suwon 14/01 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 14/01 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 14/02 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 14/-4 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 16/01 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 13/02 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 14/03 Cloudy 30

Jeju 17/11 Cloudy 30

Daegu 15/03 Cloudy 30

Busan 15/07 Cloudy 30

(END)

