S. Korea's exports fall 5.5 pct in 2020: WTO
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 5.5 percent on-year in 2020 but retained its status as the world's seventh-largest exporter, according to a report by the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Sunday.
According to the report, South Korea's exports accounted for 3.1 percent of global exports in 2020, up from 2.9 percent in 2019.
South Korea's trade also accounted for 3 percent of global trade, the report showed.
Last year, seven nations, including South Korea, exported more than US$500 billion worth of goods.
South Korea's exports were expected to rise 8.9 percent on-year in February to extend gains for a fourth month on robust shipments of chips and automobiles.
The nation's outbound shipments are expected to reach $44.5 billion this month, according to the poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.
South Korea's exports rose 16.7 percent on-year in the first 20 days of February, customs data showed.
(END)