DP, government to draw up 20-tln-won extra budget bill this week for 4th relief funds
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the government agreed Sunday to draw up an extra budget bill worth 20 trillion won (US$17.8 billion) this week to facilitate the country's fourth round of COVID-19 relief assistance.
The agreement was made during a tripartite meeting of the DP, the government and Cheong Wa Dae, attended by DP Chairman Rep. Lee Nak-yon, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and Kim Sang-jo, the presidential chief of staff for policy.
After pushing the bill through a Cabinet meeting, the government is planning to submit it to the National Assembly on Thursday for final approval, Prime Minister Chung said during the meeting.
"The government will be fully ready to execute (the fourth round of COVID-19 relief assistance) as soon as the extra budget bill is approved by parliament," he added.
According to the DP chairman, the upcoming aid package has been designed to benefit a broader range of small businesses and self-employed people who closed or cut down business operations due to the state's social distancing orders.
"Having increased the amount of benefit money, (the fourth round of relief funds) will be provided in a beefier and more extensive manner," Lee noted, adding that 2 million more people may benefit from the upcoming assistance compared with the past.
The pandemic response assistance, in particular, will newly include micro businesses with five or more employees, which were affected by the social distancing orders, as well as newly opened businesses, according to DP floor leader Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, who also attended the meeting.
Exemption of electric charges for self-employed people as well as the costs for the national COVID-19 vaccination program, including those for vaccine purchases, will also be covered by the upcoming extra spending bill, Kim added.
Once the bill is submitted to parliament, the National Assembly will immediately start reviewing it so that the new relief funds can be distributed as early as late March, he stated.
Through the previous three rounds of COVID-19 relief funds, South Korea has distributed a total of 31.4 trillion won to small businesses and other vulnerable people hit by the brunt of the pandemic. This also included a total of 14.3 trillion won worth of stimulus checks given to all households in May.
