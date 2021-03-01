Exports recovery on roll in Feb. on chip sales, global vaccination projects
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 9.5 percent in February from a year earlier to extend their gains for the fourth consecutive month on robust shipments of chips, with global COVID-19 vaccination projects also set to speed up the recovery of the business sentiment.
Exports came to US$44.8 billion last month, compared with $40.9 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports rose 13.9 percent to $42.1 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $2.71 billion. It marked the 10th consecutive month for the country to post a trade surplus.
The latest figure slightly exceeded market expectations. According to a poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency, the country's February exports were expected to have risen 8.9 percent on-year.
In January, exports expanded 11.4 percent, also on the back of chips and automobiles.
Experts say the global COVID-19 vaccination programs are expected to speed up the recovery of exports this year. South Korea also started its own inoculation campaign Friday.
In 2020, the country's outbound shipments came to $512.8 billion, down 5.4 percent from 2019. The South Korean economy, Asia's fourth largest, suffered a 1 percent retreat last year, marking the sharpest-ever contraction since the 1997 financial crisis.
Last week, South Korea's central bank raised its growth outlook of exports for this year to 7.1 percent from 5.3 percent. It maintained the economic growth outlook for the year at 3 percent but hinted it may revise up the figure depending on virus development.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)