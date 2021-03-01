Go to Contents
08:51 March 01, 2021

SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Street vendors, taxi drivers to receive 4th round of pandemic emergency relief funds (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Medical costs for pets differ depending on regions (Kookmin Daily)
-- Beneficiaries of more pandemic relief funds to increase by 2 million (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling party, gov't agree to provide 19.5 tln won in pandemic emergency handouts (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Fall in working population fears to hamper economic growth (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to provide pandemic relief funds to street vendors, affected college students (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Borrowers of bank loans with floating rates jittery as lending rates on credit loans jump (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Recipients of pandemic relief funds likely to increase by 2 million (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea to give COVID-19 relief funds to street vendors, taxi drivers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party, gov't agree to give emergency handouts to street vendors, taxi drivers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party chiefs say pandemic relief funds may top 20 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- After 2 days, 20,322 shots in arms (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Can international court resolve 'comfort women' issue? (Korea Herald)
-- Vaccinations raise hope for 'return to normal life' (Korea Times)
(END)

