(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 1)

In a strange turn of events, what the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport called "the largest construction in Korea's history" was endorsed just three months after the submission of a bill without any scrutiny. A massive construction project that is estimated by the ministry to cost over 28 trillion won ($24.9 billion) was approved by the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee on Feb. 19 and the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Feb. 25 and in the full session the following day. A shorthand report of the deliberation by the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee shows how fast the act was approved. After a vice minister of the ministry pointed out many problems with it, many lawmakers joined the vice minister. They complained that even a district office "wouldn't dredge small streams in such a rush."