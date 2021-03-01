Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Naver #Softbank #Japan #Z Holdings

Naver, Softbank launch Japanese joint venture to take on internet giants

18:02 March 01, 2021

SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading internet portal Naver Corp. and Japanese telecom giant Softbank Corp. have completed a merger of their subsidiaries to tap deeper into the Japanese market with a wide range of services, their joint venture said Monday.

Japanese chat app operator LINE, affiliated with Naver, and Softbank's internet business Yahoo Japan launched a new entity called Z Holdings.

The merger creates a $30 billion tech giant with more than 100 million users on a monthly basis across messaging, online advertising and financial services.

Z Holdings said it will invest $4.7 billion in technologies, including artificial intelligence, e-commerce, fintech and advertising, over the next five years.

Naver founder Lee Hae-jin (L) and Softbank founder Masayoshi Son (R) are seen in this file photo. (Yonhap)

LINE and Yahoo Japan announced their merger plan in November 2019 to combine Japan's most popular messaging app and its largest internet search portal to take on U.S. and Chinese internet giants.

Z Holdings will be controlled by a holdings company, called A Holdings, a 50-50 joint venture between Naver and Softbank.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK