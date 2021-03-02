Korean-language dailies

-- Moon says S. Korea ready to talk with Japan anytime (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecutor general says deprivation of investigation power is extermination of rule of law (Kookmin Daily)

-- Presidential hopefuls start campaign 1 year before presidential election (Donga llbo)

-- Moon says S. Korea ready to talk with Japan anytime (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ex-Startups Minister Park Young-sun wins ruling party's ticket for Seoul mayoral election (Segye Times)

-- People in ruling party named chief of 200 public institutions (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party picks ex-Startups Minister Park Young-sun as candidate for Seoul mayoral election (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- SOS from Myanmar ... how many dead (Hankyoreh)

-- 7 minutes' walk from primary school, sex offender lives (Hankook Ilbo)

-- State pension fund to further sell stock holdings worth 16 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Naver, Kakao face stiff competition in numerous biz sectors (Korea Economic Daily)

