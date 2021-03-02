Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon says S. Korea ready to talk with Japan anytime (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutor general says deprivation of investigation power is extermination of rule of law (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential hopefuls start campaign 1 year before presidential election (Donga llbo)
-- Moon says S. Korea ready to talk with Japan anytime (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ex-Startups Minister Park Young-sun wins ruling party's ticket for Seoul mayoral election (Segye Times)
-- People in ruling party named chief of 200 public institutions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party picks ex-Startups Minister Park Young-sun as candidate for Seoul mayoral election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- SOS from Myanmar ... how many dead (Hankyoreh)
-- 7 minutes' walk from primary school, sex offender lives (Hankook Ilbo)
-- State pension fund to further sell stock holdings worth 16 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Naver, Kakao face stiff competition in numerous biz sectors (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
--'Minari' takes Golden Globe award (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Confirmed cases stay in mid-300s; around 21,000 people vaccinated (Korea Herald)
-- Growing pains of Korea's leading Internet firms (Korea Times)
