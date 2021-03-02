(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 2)

Japan has continued its moves to influence international academic circles with its own theories on its past misdeeds committed before and during World War II. In contrast, we have done little toward that end. We have yet to make efforts to globally spread our own research findings into wartime sex slavery. The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family compiled an English book of testimonies from surviving South Korean sex slaves two years ago, but has failed to globally publicize it. It is time for a policy shift on how we deal with the issue to come up with a more proactive approach.

