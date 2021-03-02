Industrial output snaps 7-month rise in Jan. amid pandemic
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output declined for the first time in eight months in January, data showed Tuesday, in the latest sign that the country's economic recovery momentum still remains weak amid the pandemic.
The industrial output declined 0.6 percent in January from the previous month, compared with a 0.4 percent on-month gain in December last year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. But from a year earlier, it gained 1.4 percent.
It marked the first on-month decline since May 2020, when industrial production fell 1.5 percent.
In January, consumption rose for the second straight month despite tougher virus curbs over a flareup in new coronavirus cases.
Retail sales grew 1.6 percent from a month earlier, compared with a 0.1 percent on-month gain in December, the data showed.
Facility investment increased 6.2 percent on-month in January, compared with a 1.9 percent gain the previous month.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)