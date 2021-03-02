Assault allegations against star player overshadow K League opening weekend
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- It's not often that a player from a losing team -- one who didn't even play half the match, at that -- calls a postmatch press conference in football.
Well, these aren't normal times in the K League 1, not with one of its biggest names facing accusations of physical and sexual assault from over 20 years ago.
FC Seoul midfielder Ki Sung-yueng was the central figure on the first day of the 2021 K League 1 season Saturday, even though his club fell to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 2-0 and he played only 36 minutes.
A player from the winning side is usually made available for a media session afterward. But Ki asked Jeonbuk for their understanding as he sought an opportunity to publicly address disturbing allegations that first emerged last Wednesday.
Two of Ki's former teammates in elementary school are accusing Ki of sexually and physically assaulting them between January and June in 2000. Ki first denied the allegations in a statement released by his agency later Wednesday and then in a message he posted on his Instagram page the following day.
He reiterated the denials at Saturday's impromptu press conference at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul.
Ki also challenged the two alleged victims to present incriminating evidence that they claim they have. And once the two individuals oblige and disclose their evidence, more pushback from Ki is expected to follow. There seems to be no immediate end to this saga.
Meanwhile, there was some actual football happening across the country over the long weekend, including a memorable K League coaching debut for one of South Korea's most beloved football legends.
Former national team captain Hong Myung-bo coached his first K League match for Ulsan Hyundai FC on Monday and enjoyed a relatively stress-free, 5-0 victory over Gangwon FC. Kim In-sung grabbed a brace in the rout, as Ulsan set a K League record for the most goals scored and the largest margin of victory on the first day of a season.
Hong's first official match on Ulsan's bench came last month at the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar. Ulsan dropped both of their matches there, but Hong's players made sure their new bench boss wouldn't lose the first match in front of home fans at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Gangwon remained winless against Ulsan in their past 17 meetings, with three draws and 14 losses since July 2012.
Two clubs newly promoted from the K League 2 both earned draws in their first matches.
On Saturday, Suwon FC played Daegu FC to a 1-1 draw. Yang Dong-hyen put Suwon on the board in the 28th minute, but they couldn't make the lead stand, with Kim Jin-hyuk getting the equalizer for Daegu in the 76th.
Jeju United, the 2020 K League 2 champions, had a scoreless draw with Seongnam FC on a rainy Monday. Jeju walked away with a point despite going down a man 27 minutes into the second half, when forward Jin Seong-uk was ejected for elbowing defender Ma Sang-hoon in the face during an aerial battle.
On Sunday, Pohang Steelers rallied past Incheon United 2-1 behind second-half goals by Shin Kwang-hoon and Song Min-kyu. Suwon Samsung Bluewings blanked Gwangju FC 1-0.
The K League 1 clubs have set out to complete their usual, 38-match season this year. In 2020, due to effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the beginning of the season was delayed by more than two months to May 8, and teams could only squeeze in 27 matches.
Unlike last year, fans were able to attend matches from the start this year. Under current social distancing rules, clubs in the greater Seoul area can accept fans at 10 percent of their stadium capacity. For all other clubs, the cap is at 30 percent.
