Moon requests parliamentary support for extra budget plan
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in asked the National Assembly on Tuesday to help the government promptly provide those in need with South Korea's largest-ever emergency cash handouts against the COVID-19 pandemic.
He requested "swift discussion and consultation by the National Assembly so that the fourth batch of disaster relief money can be paid as early as possible," while presiding over a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.
The government and the ruling Democratic Party have agreed to offer 19.5 trillion won (US$17.4 billion) in targeted cash aid for the vulnerable.
The envisioned package requires a 15 trillion-won extra budget, with 4.5 trillion won to be used from this year's budget.
It reflects the government's "resolve to overcome the crisis," he said.
Moon also held out expectations for the country's vaccination program that got under way last week.
In particular, he stressed, the government would be responsible for the safety of whatever the vaccine is. He called on media and political circles to be wary of "fake news" related to vaccines in use here.
The president, meanwhile, mentioned the passage of some "meaningful" bills by the parliament last week.
He cited the revision to the Jeju 4·3 Special Act to provide legal grounds for systematic compensation for the victims of the 1948 bloody uprising on the southern island and bereaved families.
Moon described as very meaningful as well the ratification of core International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions on workers' rights and forced labor.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)