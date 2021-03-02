Seoul stocks sharply up late Tue. morning on eased inflation woes
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded sharply higher late Tuesday morning, tracking an overnight Wall Street rally that stemmed from eased concerns about the impacts of a bond yield hike.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 67.7 points, or 2.25 percent, to 3,080.65 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a bullish start after a three-day holiday on gains in market heavyweights, such as chipmakers and automakers.
Foreigners, who net sold a record 2.8 trillion won (US$2.5 billion) the previous session, raked in local stocks, taking a cue from the 3.01 percent rally on the U.S. Nasdaq composite.
Last night, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries declined 1.415 percent, down from the yearly high of 1.522 percent late last week, soothing investor anxiety over faster-than-expected post-pandemic inflation in the financial markets.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Top cap Samsung Electronics added 2.55 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 2.83 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 4.01 percent, with internet portal operator Naver climbing 2.4 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem surged 8.78 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics increased 1.73 percent, and Celltrion rose 0.84 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,120.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.55 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)