Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai-hydrogen systems plant

Hyundai to build 1st overseas hydrogen systems plant in China

12:05 March 02, 2021

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it will build its first overseas hydrogen fuel-cell systems plant in China by next year to make inroads into the local hydrogen vehicle market.

Hyundai Motor began construction of the HWO Gwangzhou hydrogen fuel-cell systems plant with an aim to initially produce 6,500 units a year, the company said in a statement.

The HTWO Gwangzhou plant will be wholly owned by the Korean automotive group.

Hyundai expects demand for hydrogen fuel-cell systems to grow further in China, the world's biggest automobile market, as the Chinese government seeks to provide 1 million hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2035.

In its broad hydrogen road map, Hyundai aims to produce 500,000 hydrogen vehicles and 700,000 hydrogen fuel-cell systems by 2030 to cement its leading status in global hydrogen vehicle markets.

Hyundai currently operates a domestic hydrogen fuel-cell systems plant. It also plans to build the plants in Europe and the United States.

This graphic image provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the HWO Gwangzhou hydrogen fuel-cell systems plant. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK