Top security advisers of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm commitment to N. Korea coordination
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The top national security advisers of South Korea and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to coordinating closely on North Korea, the White House has said, amid Washington's review of its policy toward Pyongyang.
Suh Hoon and his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan, had phone talks Monday (Washington time), National Security Council spokesperson, Emily Horne, said, as Seoul and Washington seek to ensure policy cooperation on the resumption of stalled dialogue with the North.
"Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Suh reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, their shared commitment to coordinate closely on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Horne said in a statement. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.
The two sides also discussed a variety of other shared foreign policy priorities, including addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and combating climate change, the spokesperson said.
Their talks coincided with a bilateral video meeting between Koh Yun-ju, the South Korean foreign ministry's director general for North American affairs, and Marc Knapper, deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan.
During the talks that the two sides have held regularly since May 2020 to maintain policy coordination despite the pandemic, they discussed key issues of mutual concern, including Seoul's efforts to improve relations with Japan strained over wartime history.
The talks came after President Moon Jae-in renewed his desire to mend ties with Japan in a speech marking the 1919 Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule, amid the U.S.' call for its stronger trilateral cooperation with the two Asian allies.
