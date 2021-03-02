(LEAD) Top S. Korean, U.S. officials discuss new strategy on N. Korea
By Lee Chi-dong and Song Sang-ho
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Top South Korean and U.S. national security officials had consultations on the Joe Biden administration's review of North Korea policy, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
During the hourlong phone talks earlier in the day, Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan assessed Korean Peninsula security situations and shared information on Washington's ongoing review of strategy on North Korea, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
The two sides agreed to continue close coordination for the denuclearization of Korea and establishment of permanent peace, he added.
They also agreed to further strengthen the alliance on the basis of shared values, plus held discussions on ways to cooperate on the COVID-19 pandemic as well as regional and global issues.
It marked their second phone conversation following the previous one on Jan. 23 held shortly after the launch of the new U.S. government.
The White House also said Suh and Sullivan reaffirmed the strength of the alliance, their shared commitment to coordinate closely on Pyongyang and the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability.
"They also conferred on a variety of shared foreign policy priorities including addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and combating climate change," National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a brief written statement.
The high-level consultations, meanwhile, coincided with a bilateral video meeting between Koh Yun-ju, the South Korean foreign ministry's director general for North American affairs, and Marc Knapper, deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan.
During the talks that the two sides have held regularly since May 2020 to maintain policy coordination despite the pandemic, they discussed key issues of mutual concern, including Seoul's efforts to improve relations with Japan strained over wartime history.
The talks came after President Moon Jae-in renewed his desire to mend ties with Japan in a speech marking the 1919 Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule, amid the U.S.' call for stronger trilateral cooperation with the two Asian allies.
