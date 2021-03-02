Go to Contents
Moon picks new secretaries for digital communication, culture, industry

15:13 March 02, 2021

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has tapped a journalist as his new Cheong Wa Dae secretary for digital communication, his office announced Tuesday.

Ko Joo-hee, currently in charge of digital strategy at the Seoul-based Hankook Ilbo daily, has been nominated to the post, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The president also picked Jun Hyo-gwan, secretary-general of Arts Council Korea, as secretary for culture, and Lee Ho-joon, chief of policy planning at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, as secretary for industrial policy.

From left are Ko Joo-hee, Lee Ho-joon and Jun Hyo-gwan, tapped as secretaries for digital communication, industrial policy and culture, respectively, in this combined phone provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

