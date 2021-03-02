Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Regulator to appeal court decision against biz suspension of cable channel operator

15:09 March 02, 2021

SEOUL, Mar. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's telecommunications regulator said Tuesday it will appeal a recent court decision to temporarily lift a suspension order against local cable TV channel MBN over accounting fraud.

Last month, the Seoul Administrative Court granted an injunction sought by MBN against the six-month suspension order from the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), citing possible "irreversible" damage against the company.

The KCC issued the suspension last October after it found that MBN manipulated its balance sheet in 2011 to conceal a portion of the capital raised under the borrowed names of its employees.

The channel was originally set to shut down its service in May for six months after a six-month grace period given by KCC to minimize damages ends.

The regulator said it would pursue the appeal as the move could damage trust in broadcast channels' public interest and responsibility.

MBN has also filed a lawsuit against the suspension, arguing the penalty is too heavy and that it has already corrected its problematic practices.

This file photo from Oct. 30, 2020, shows a flag with the logo of local cable channel MBN in front of its offices in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK