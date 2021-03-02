Renault Samsung's Feb. sales up 4.1 pct on strong XM3 sales
15:36 March 02, 2021
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Tuesday its sales rose 4.1 percent last month from a year earlier on robust sales of its XM3 SUV.
The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 7,344 vehicles in February, up from 7,057 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 6.2 percent to 3,900 units from 3,673 during the same period, while exports climbed 1.8 percent to 3,444 units from 3,384, it said.
French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword