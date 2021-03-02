Hyundai's sales rise 6.7 pct in Feb.
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its sales rose 6.7 percent last month from a year earlier on robust domestic sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 300,248 vehicles in February, up from 281,363 units a year earlier, helped by strong sales of SUV models, such as the Hyundai Palisade, Genesis GV70 and Genesis GV80, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales jumped 33 percent to 52,102 units from 39,290 during the same period, while overseas sales also climbed 2.5 percent to 248,146 from 242,073, it said.
"The company will further promote the Genesis brand vehicles and boost sales based on the all-electric IONIQ brand to achieve this year's sales target," Hyundai said.
Last month, Hyundai unveiled the IONIQ 5 midsize crossover utility vehicle in global markets, with a plan to launch the model in Europe next month, and in the United States and other markets later this year.
Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles for the year, which is 11 percent higher than the 3.74 million units it sold last year.
