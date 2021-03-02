Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #GM Korea-Feb. sales

GM Korea's Feb. sales fall 14 pct on weak exports

15:46 March 02, 2021

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Tuesday its sales fell 14 percent last month from a year earlier on weak exports of its vehicles.

The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 24,265 vehicles in February, down from 28,126 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 2.4 percent to 5,098 units last month from 4,978 the previous year helped by the Trailblazer, Equinox and Traverse SUVs. But exports fell 17 percent to 19,167 autos from 23,148 over the cited period, it said.

The Detroit carmaker has three Korean plants -- two in Bupyeong and one in Changwon -- whose combined output capacity reaches 630,000 units a year.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK