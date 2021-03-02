GM Korea's Feb. sales fall 14 pct on weak exports
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Tuesday its sales fell 14 percent last month from a year earlier on weak exports of its vehicles.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 24,265 vehicles in February, down from 28,126 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 2.4 percent to 5,098 units last month from 4,978 the previous year helped by the Trailblazer, Equinox and Traverse SUVs. But exports fell 17 percent to 19,167 autos from 23,148 over the cited period, it said.
The Detroit carmaker has three Korean plants -- two in Bupyeong and one in Changwon -- whose combined output capacity reaches 630,000 units a year.
