Kia's Feb. sales rise 7 pct on strong domestic sales
15:53 March 02, 2021
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Tuesday its sales rose 7 percent last month from a year earlier on robust domestic sales of SUVs.
Kia sold 210,177 vehicles in February, up from 196,408 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales jumped 31 percent to 37,583 units from 28,681 during the same period, while overseas sales climbed 2.9 percent to 172,594 units from 167,727, it said.
Kia aims to sell 2.92 million vehicles this year, 12 percent higher than its sales of 2.6 million units last year.
