Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Over 80 foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Dongducheon
DONGDUCHEON -- More than 80 foreigners have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dongducheon, north of Seoul, officials said Tuesday.
The local government has been testing all foreign nationals living in the city 40 kilometers north of the capital after neighboring cities, such as Yangju, reported increases in the number of foreigners infected with COVID-19.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Taking investigative power from prosecutors inconsistent with Constitution: top prosecutor
SEOUL -- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-yeol strongly criticized a recent move by the ruling party to create another state investigative agency to limit the power of the prosecution service.
"Taking investigative power away from the prosecution amounts to regression of democracy and destruction of the spirits of the Constitution," the top prosecutor said in an interview with Kookmin Daily published Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Top S. Korean, U.S. officials discuss new strategy on N. Korea
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- Top South Korean and U.S. national security officials had consultations on the Joe Biden administration's review of North Korea policy, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
During the hourlong phone talks earlier in the day, Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan assessed Korean Peninsula security situations and shared information on Washington's ongoing review of strategy on North Korea, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
-----------------
Major biz to invest 43 tln won in hydrogen economy by 2030
SEOUL -- South Korea's five major conglomerates announced Tuesday they plan to invest 43 trillion won (US$38.2 billion) in the hydrogen industry in the latest move to meet the growing demand for the energy source.
Under the plan, SK, Hyundai Motor, POSCO, Hanwha and Hyosung will build a wide range of hydrogen infrastructure, such as production and storage of hydrogen by 2030, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
S. Korea to extend loan maturity again for pandemic-hit firms, merchants
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulator said Tuesday local banks will extend loan maturity and delay interest payments again for smaller firms and merchants hit hard by the pandemic.
Local lenders have decided to extend the measures by another six months until the end of September, according to the Financial Services Commission (FSC).
-----------------
'Minari' hits No. 1 in presale tickets in S. Korea after winning at Golden Globes
SEOUL -- The upcoming drama film "Minari" topped the advance box office sales in South Korea on the back of its Golden Globes win, data showed Tuesday, which is expected to boost the virus-hit local cinemas.
The film about a Korean-American immigrant family recorded over 26,100 presold tickets as of 4 p.m., which translates into around 35 percent of all tickets reserved here, according to data from the Korean Film Council. It will hit the local theaters Wednesday.
-----------------
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee retains solid lead in latest presidential hopefuls' poll
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party (DP), retained his solid lead in the latest poll of potential presidential candidates.
According to the survey conducted on 2,536 voters nationwide from Feb. 22-26 by Realmater, the Gyeonggi governor was the most favored candidate for the upcoming 2022 presidential election, receiving 23.6 percent of support.
-----------------
Ahn Chang-ho's grandson rejects Harvard's call for reconsidering his withdrawal of donation offer
SEOUL -- A grandson of a legendary Korean independence fighter said Tuesday that he will reject a request from the Harvard president to reconsider his decision not to donate his family's historical archives over a controversial paper portraying wartime sexual slaves as prostitutes.
Philip Ahn Cuddy, the grandson of Ahn Chang-ho, who fiercely fought against Japan's 1910-45 colonization, notified President Lawrence S. Bacow of the withdrawal in a letter last month to protest a Harvard professor's paper casting victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery as prostitutes.
(END)