S. Korea to provide US$19 million to help address humanitarian crisis in Yemen

18:06 March 02, 2021

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to offer US$19 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen to help the country overcome its humanitarian crisis caused by years of armed conflict, food shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Ham Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, unveiled the plan at a virtual high-level pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen on Monday (New York time), the ministry said.

At the session, Ham stressed the importance of crafting a fundamental solution to the fighting in Yemen between an Iran-linked militia and a Saudi-led military coalition, and called for international efforts to establish durable peace in the country.

