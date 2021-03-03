Korean-language dailies

-- Top prosecutor joins battle over public opinion on new investigative agency, confronts ruling party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon begins battle over public opinion to oppose new investigative agency, presidential office urges him to respect parliament (Kookmin Daily)

-- 5 mln won to karaoke rooms, gyms; 2 mln won to travel, performance agencies (Donga llbo)

-- Fake news flood over vaccines, state agency sit by idly for two months (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon publicly opposes plan to launch new investigative body (Segye Times)

-- Family of ex-mayor who caused election due to sexual harassment scandal enjoys benefits from gov't push to build new airport (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon proposes anti-corruption, financial investigative agency with authority to indict suspects (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Top prosecutor's battle over public opinion, calls separation of investigation, prosecution 'destruction of rule of law' (Hankyoreh)

-- Cheong Wa Dae urges top prosecutor to respect parliament after he confronts plan to launch new investigative agency (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon publicly opposes plan to launch new investigative body, Cheong Wa Dae calls for respect of parliament (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to roll out 20 tln-won 'super support package' following pressure from ruling party facing elections (Korea Economic Daily)

