(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 3)

The use of armed forces and arbitrary arrest by the military must stop. The forceful crackdown on the protest will only cause more tragedy. The military must accept the reality that democracy aspirations cannot be quenched with force. Firearms cannot bring down conviction. The Tatmadaw, or military, were in command of Myanmar for more than half a century. The people resist going back under the military regime. They finally had a civilian leadership through the deadly revolt in 2007 which led to general elections in 2015 and 2020. The party led by Aung San Suu Kyi dominated the 471-seat upper and lower houses by sweeping 396 in the election in November last year. The coup on Feb. 1 could represent the fear of the military of losing power.