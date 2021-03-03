Go to Contents
Recommended #COVID-19 vaccine

Patient dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine at long-term care hospital

11:30 March 03, 2021

GOYANG, South Korea, March 3 (Yonhap) -- A patient of a long-term care hospital here with multiple underlying diseases died Wednesday after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, officials said.

The 50-something patient was vaccinated Tuesday morning at the hospital in Goyang, just outside of Seoul's northwestern border.

The patient began to show symptoms of heart failure and difficulty in breathing by the afternoon but recovered after being put under emergency care.

The symptoms recurred Wednesday morning before the patient died.

Health officials said they have yet to determine whether the patient suffered side effects from the vaccine.

The patient's preexisting conditions included heart problems, diabetes and a stroke.

A medical worker prepares to give a shot of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a nursing home in Seoul on March 2, 2021. (Yonhap)


