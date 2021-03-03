Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #comfort women #Harvard professor

Pro-N.K. paper slams Harvard professor's 'comfort women' claim

16:03 March 03, 2021

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea paper in Japan on Wednesday slammed a U.S. professor over his controversial claim that victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery were voluntary prostitutes, calling it an "utterly absurd" argument.

An academic article by J. Mark Ramseyer, Mitsubishi professor of Japanese Legal Studies at Harvard Law School, describing the former sex slaves as prostitutes under voluntary contracts has caused a public uproar in the country and among U.S. scholars.

"The reason he raises an argument similar to that of the far-right revisionists in Japan ... is not irrelevant with the fact that he has received the 'Order of the Rising Sun' badge from the Japanese government for his pro-Japanese tendency and 'contribution' and the fact that he receives support from Mitsubishi and has long held a position as professor at Harvard University," the paper said.

"When this utterly absurd article was published, the North and South, and even China, expressed a strong determination to respond without any compromise," it said.

The paper noted that the truth behind the "pro-Japanese scholarship" prevalent across the world has been revealed by Mitsubishi's failed attempt to revise history.

Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, also carried an article saying that over 2,400 scholars, including a Nobel Prize winner, have participated in a petition calling for the withdrawal of the publication of Ramseyer's article.

This image, provided by the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea (VANK), a Seoul-based civic organization that promotes the country and its history online for an international audience, shows its poster saying, "Dr. Mark Ramseyer. Are you a Harvard professor in the 21st century? Or a professor of the imperialist Japan 100 years ago? ... Don't be a tool of the Japanese government." Ramseyer, a Mitsubishi professor of Japanese legal studies at Harvard Law School, recently published a paper titled "Contracting For Sex In The Pacific War" in the International Review of Law and Economics, claiming that "comfort women" were not sex slaves but prostitutes who voluntarily worked in Japanese military brothels. Comfort women refer to around 200,000 Asian women, mostly Koreans, who were forcibly taken to front-line military brothels by the Japanese army during World War II. The VANK poster in Korean and English is being distributed at home and abroad. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK