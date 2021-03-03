Pro-N.K. paper slams Harvard professor's 'comfort women' claim
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea paper in Japan on Wednesday slammed a U.S. professor over his controversial claim that victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery were voluntary prostitutes, calling it an "utterly absurd" argument.
An academic article by J. Mark Ramseyer, Mitsubishi professor of Japanese Legal Studies at Harvard Law School, describing the former sex slaves as prostitutes under voluntary contracts has caused a public uproar in the country and among U.S. scholars.
"The reason he raises an argument similar to that of the far-right revisionists in Japan ... is not irrelevant with the fact that he has received the 'Order of the Rising Sun' badge from the Japanese government for his pro-Japanese tendency and 'contribution' and the fact that he receives support from Mitsubishi and has long held a position as professor at Harvard University," the paper said.
"When this utterly absurd article was published, the North and South, and even China, expressed a strong determination to respond without any compromise," it said.
The paper noted that the truth behind the "pro-Japanese scholarship" prevalent across the world has been revealed by Mitsubishi's failed attempt to revise history.
Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, also carried an article saying that over 2,400 scholars, including a Nobel Prize winner, have participated in a petition calling for the withdrawal of the publication of Ramseyer's article.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)