Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Sanctions not sole reason for humanitarian crisis in N. Korea: unification ministry
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young did not mean that global sanctions are the sole reason for causing a humanitarian crisis in North Korea when he recently stressed the need to review their efficacy, his spokesperson said Wednesday.
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Lee raised the need to see whether sanctions have just ended up causing hardships to North Korean people without achieving their intended purpose of forcing Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons program.
-----------------
(LEAD) Police look into allegations against LH employees of speculative land buying
SUWON -- Police began investigating allegations raised by activists that employees at a state housing cooperation bought plots of land in two cities in Gyeonggi Province before the government announced a massive development plan there.
The anti-corruption unit of Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency said Wednesday it received a complaint on the allegations and started to look into them.
-----------------
(LEAD) FM Chung meets victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with a victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery Wednesday, as Seoul seeks to defuse persistent historical tensions with Tokyo amid Washington's calls for tighter trilateral cooperation with its key Asian allies.
The meeting with Lee Yong-soo, Chung's first with a sexual slavery victim since taking office last month, came as the 92-year-old Lee has stepped up calls for the government to bring the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) with no diplomatic solution in sight.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense cost-sharing talks in Washington this week
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will hold a new round of talks in Washington later this week on the sharing of the cost for stationing the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), the foreign ministry said Wednesday, amid expectations the two sides are close to a deal.
Seoul's top negotiator, Jeong Eun-bo, and his U.S. counterpart, Donna Welton, will meet in the U.S. capital Friday, the ministry said, amid speculation that the two sides are nearing a multiyear deal for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops in Korea.
-----------------
Moon-Biden consultation prospect
Moon likely to talk with Biden next month during climate summit
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in may take part in a global climate summit to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next month, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday.
Asked about whether Moon will join the Leaders' Climate Summit to be held on April 22, perhaps via video links, the official told reporters that, "(We) are in close consultations with the U.S., which is the host nation."
-----------------
Hyundai Glovis sells its stake in Polish affiliate for US$22 mln
SEOUL -- Hyundai Glovis, a logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday it has sold a 30 percent stake in its polish affiliate Adampol S.A. to Changjiu Logistics for 18.3 million euros (US$22 million) in a move to strengthen partnership with the Chinese automotive logistics company.
Hyundai Glovis said the deal would create synergy for the two companies in transporting vehicles, electronics and chemical goods as well as other cargos.
-----------------
Samsung to suffer prolonged shutdown in Texas chip plant after power outage
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. is likely to suffer a prolonged shutdown of its chip plant in the United States following a power outage, industry insiders said Wednesday, amid growing speculation that it is pushing to expand its semiconductor facility there.
Samsung and other chipmakers in Texas are expected to need a "couple of weeks" to return to their normal operations following power blackouts in the region caused by a winter storm last month, according to Reuters and foreign media reports.
(END)