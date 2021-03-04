(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 4)

Should the allegations prove to be true, it would appear "the fox has been put in charge of the hen house." Considering that the two civic groups confirmed the suspicious land purchases by selecting some parcels at random for inspection after being tipped off about the speculative purchases, this might escalate into a far greater issue, depending on the results of the land ministry's inquiry into other new town sites. This issue is serious enough to undermine the public's trust in the government's overall housing policy unless addressed properly. It is imperative to hold fully those implicated in this possible land speculation crime fully accountable after conducting a thorough and swift investigation.

