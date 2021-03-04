(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 4)
Suspicious land purchase
Speculation, if confirmed, could undermine housing policy
Allegations have arisen that some employees at the Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH), a state housing company, bought plots of land in two cities in Gyeonggi Province before the government announced a large-scale new town project there. At a press conference Tuesday, the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy and Lawyers for a Democratic Society accused around 10 LH employees and their family members of illegally using privileged information to buy farmland totaling 23,028 square meters in Gwangmyeong and Siheung from April 2018 to June 2020.
The farmland in question is part of vast areas in the two cities the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport selected last month as the site for 70,000 new homes to rein in runaway housing prices. Given that it is obligatory to submit a plan for farming to buy farmland and that it is unlikely LH workers intend to engage in such activity while working for the company, suspicions of land speculation are not looking farfetched.
What's embarrassing is that the parties paid more than half of the 10 billion won ($8.9 million) land price with loans from financial institutions and many of those involved worked on the company's land compensation team. To sum up, some LH employees, who were familiar with information about the developments acquired land in advance for speculative purposes where the likelihood of apartment construction is far greater.
Should the allegations prove to be true, it would appear "the fox has been put in charge of the hen house." Considering that the two civic groups confirmed the suspicious land purchases by selecting some parcels at random for inspection after being tipped off about the speculative purchases, this might escalate into a far greater issue, depending on the results of the land ministry's inquiry into other new town sites. This issue is serious enough to undermine the public's trust in the government's overall housing policy unless addressed properly. It is imperative to hold fully those implicated in this possible land speculation crime fully accountable after conducting a thorough and swift investigation.
