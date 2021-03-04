Consumer price growth at 1-year high in Feb.
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices grew at the fastest pace in one year in February due largely to a sharp rise in prices of agricultural and livestock products, data showed Thursday.
The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent on-year in February, compared with a 0.6 percent on-year gain the previous month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the fastest on-year gain since February last year, when the price index rose 1.1 percent.
Consumer inflation also rose above 1 percent for the first time since September last year.
Compared with a month earlier, the index grew 0.5 percent last month, following a 0.8 percent on-month rise in January.
The country's overall inflationary pressure has remained subdued amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But prices of agricultural products and eggs have jumped in recent months, affected by winter cold spells and the outbreak of bird flu here.
Last month, prices of agricultural products jumped 21.3 percent on-year, and those of livestock goods rose 14.4 percent.
