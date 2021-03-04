Ex-Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon wins main opposition's ticket for Seoul mayoral election
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Thursday won the main opposition party's ticket to run in the upcoming Seoul mayoral election next month.
Oh, who served as Seoul mayor from 2006-2011, defeated three rivals -- former four-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won, Oh Shin-hwan and chief of Seoul's Seocho Ward Cho Eun-hee -- in the People Power Party's primary for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election, solely based on a two-day public opinion poll, according to the polling results.
The party also picked Park Hyung-jun, a former chief presidential secretary for political affairs under former President Lee Myung-bak, as its candidate for the Busan mayoral by-election, also set for April 7.
