S. Korea to provide nearly 100 bln won of support for 3-D printing this year
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ICT ministry said Thursday it will commit 96.8 billion won (US$86 million) this year to bolster the local 3-D printing industry.
Last year, the country laid out a three-year plan to acquire new technology and components in 3-D printing to boost local manufacturing. The government provided 98.6 billion won to support the industry in 2020.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said it will commit 21.45 billion won this year to support the testing of 3-D printing technology in multiple industries, such as construction and medical devices.
The ministry added it will provide 23.28 billion won to support the development of homegrown 3-D printing components, devices and software, while committing 52.1 billion won to lay the foundations for the industry, such as fostering new talent and developing technology standards and regulations.
