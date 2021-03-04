(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N.K. nuclear facilities: defense ministry
(ATTN: ADDS 38 North's assessment in last 5 paras; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are closely following movements at North Korea's nuclear facilities, the defense ministry said Thursday, amid a report of new structures at one of the sites.
On Tuesday, CNN reported that the North may have taken steps to hide a facility at the Yongdoktong site that the U.S. believes is used to store nuclear weapons, citing recent satellite images that show new structures.
"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the U.S. are closely monitoring activities related to North Korea's nuclear facilities," deputy ministry spokesman Col. Moon Hong-sik said during a regular briefing, without further elaboration.
The ministry said last month North Korea has been expanding missile development facilities but has shown no unusual signs at its demolished Punggyeri nuclear testing site or the long-suspended nuclear reactor at Yongbyon complex.
"Our government is putting utmost efforts on close cooperation with the international community to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Moon said.
38 North, a U.S. website monitoring North Korea, also said Wednesday that recent commercial satellite imagery indicated that a coal-fired steam plant at the Yongbyon center is in operation after a nearly two-year hiatus.
"Smoke was observed emanating from the plant's smokestack at various times from late-February and early March, suggesting that preparations for spent fuel reprocessing could be underway to extract plutonium needed for North Korea's nuclear weapons," the article read.
Earlier this week, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi also said that some nuclear facilities in the North continued to operate.
While noting that smoke serves as "clear evidence" of the plant's operation, 38 North added that this could "mean simply the facility is being prepped to handle radioactive waste" and "no unusual movements" at the 5-megawatt reactor or its adjacent spent fuel storage building have been detected.
Seoul's defense ministry said the 5-megawatt reactor "has long been suspended," referring to the North's main source of weapons-grade plutonium.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)