Moon willing to receive AstraZeneca vaccine shot before long: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in may take a COVID-19 vaccine, probably made by AstraZeneca, in the near future, his office said Thursday.
A specific schedule for a possible vaccination would be decided considering a related manual of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the diplomatic calendar, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok told reporters.
He cited the possibility that Britain will host an in-person Group of Seven (G-7) summit in June. Moon has been invited to the session.
Health authorities have a priority list for the people to benefit from the free-of-charge vaccination program that got under way here last week. But there is an exception in case of the need for urgent foreign travel, Kang pointed out.
A Cheong Wa Dae official later reaffirmed that Moon, 68, plans to "willingly" take AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shot, as Pfizer-produced ones are now available for medical workers. The official was speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Public concern lingers over the effectiveness and safety of AstraZeneca vaccines, especially when used for the elderly.
