Moon replaces senior secretary for civil affairs: Cheong Wa Dae

16:32 March 04, 2021

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in replaced his senior secretary for civil affairs and justice Thursday, eventually accepting a resignation offer by Shin Hyun-soo, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Kim Jin-kook, an official at the Board of Audit and Inspection, has been named to replace him, Chung Man-ho, senior secretary for public communication, said in a press statement.

Shin tendered his resignation in apparent protest over a recent personnel shake-up at the prosecution that was led by new Justice Minister Park Beom-kye and authorized by Moon.

Kim Jin-kook, tapped as President Moon Jae-in's new senior secretary for civil affairs, in a photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

