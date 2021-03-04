Moon replaces senior secretary for civil affairs: Cheong Wa Dae
16:32 March 04, 2021
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in replaced his senior secretary for civil affairs and justice Thursday, eventually accepting a resignation offer by Shin Hyun-soo, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Kim Jin-kook, an official at the Board of Audit and Inspection, has been named to replace him, Chung Man-ho, senior secretary for public communication, said in a press statement.
Shin tendered his resignation in apparent protest over a recent personnel shake-up at the prosecution that was led by new Justice Minister Park Beom-kye and authorized by Moon.
