Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Top prosecutor resigns in apparent protest of plan to strip prosecution of investigative power
SEOUL -- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigned Thursday, after strongly objecting to the ruling party's push to create a new state agency to fully take over investigative powers from the prosecution service.
"I am offering to resign as of today," Yoon said at a brief press conference held in front of the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to scale back combined exercise set to kick off next week: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will launch a major combined exercise next week in a scaled-back manner due to concerns over the new coronavirus, sources said Thursday.
The joint computer-simulated command post training is expected to kick off next week, but Seoul and Washington have yet to announce how they will stage the annual exercise.
-----------------
Moon replaces senior secretary for civil affairs: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in replaced his senior secretary for civil affairs and justice Thursday, eventually accepting a resignation offer by Shin Hyun-soo, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Kim Jin-kook, an official at the Board of Audit and Inspection, has been named to replace him, Chung Man-ho, senior secretary for public communication, said in a press statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon willing to receive AstraZeneca vaccine shot before long: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in may take a COVID-19 vaccine, probably made by AstraZeneca, in the near future, his office said Thursday.
A specific schedule for a possible vaccination would be decided considering a related manual of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the diplomatic calendar, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok told reporters.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Gov't launches probe into LH officials' alleged land speculation, vows speedy process
SEOUL -- The South Korean government launched a task force Thursday to look into allegations that employees of a state housing corporation used secret information on a residential area development project for land speculation.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the interagency team would examine all recent land transactions by officials at the land ministry and Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) in areas chosen by the government for the latest massive land redevelopment project.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay in 400s for 2nd day as vaccinations gather pace amid safety concerns
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 400s for the second consecutive day Thursday as the country pushes forward with its vaccination drive amid looming safety concerns.
The country reported 424 more COVID-19 cases, including 401 local infections, raising the total caseload to 91,240, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 2-day winning streak on increasing U.S. Treasury yields
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks snapped its two-day winning streak Thursday as investor sentiment weakened over concerns of increasing U.S. Treasury yields. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 39.5 points, or 1.28 percent, to close at 3,043.49 points.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up amid safety woes
SEOUL -- South Korea is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination campaign one week after its first vaccine rollout, and more people are expected to receive their first shots despite controversies over recent reports of deaths.
On Friday, the country began its long-awaited inoculation program, with health care workers and patients aged under 65 at long-term care facilities, as well as front-line medical workers, among the first in line to receive their first shots.
-----------------
(News Focus) Housing policy at risk of further losing credibility, public support
SEOUL -- The buying of properties and lands for investment purposes is common in South Korea, where home prices have been on a steady rise despite ups and downs over the past decades.
But alleged speculative purchases of land lots by officials at a state-run housing developer could not come at a worse time, with public outcry over soaring home prices at a peak.
(END)