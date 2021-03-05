Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigns, expected to pursue political path (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecutor General Yoon resigns, vows to 'protect liberal democracy, people' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecutor General Yoon resigns to 'protect liberal democracy,' ruling party dubs it 'political show' (Donga llbo)

-- Yoon Seok-youl quits at last, shakes up presidential race (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon offers to quit, Moon accepts immediately (Segye Times)

-- Prosecutor General Yoon resigns, takes shot at gov't in 1st political step (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 1 year to go before presidential election, Yoon Seok-youl quits (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon Seok-youl resigns, poised to enter politics (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon offers to resign at last, Cheong Wa Dae accepts immediately (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Prosecutor General Yoon resigns, becomes eye of storm for presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon fires opening salvo, shakes up presidential race (Korea Economic Daily)

