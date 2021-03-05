Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigns, expected to pursue political path (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon resigns, vows to 'protect liberal democracy, people' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon resigns to 'protect liberal democracy,' ruling party dubs it 'political show' (Donga llbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl quits at last, shakes up presidential race (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon offers to quit, Moon accepts immediately (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon resigns, takes shot at gov't in 1st political step (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 1 year to go before presidential election, Yoon Seok-youl quits (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl resigns, poised to enter politics (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon offers to resign at last, Cheong Wa Dae accepts immediately (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon resigns, becomes eye of storm for presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon fires opening salvo, shakes up presidential race (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Prosecutor general says he's had enough (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon resigns in protest over move to weaken prosecution (Korea Herald)
-- Top prosecutor resigns after clash with ruling bloc (Korea Times)
(END)