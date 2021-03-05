Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:53 March 05, 2021

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigns, expected to pursue political path (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon resigns, vows to 'protect liberal democracy, people' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon resigns to 'protect liberal democracy,' ruling party dubs it 'political show' (Donga llbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl quits at last, shakes up presidential race (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon offers to quit, Moon accepts immediately (Segye Times)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon resigns, takes shot at gov't in 1st political step (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 1 year to go before presidential election, Yoon Seok-youl quits (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl resigns, poised to enter politics (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon offers to resign at last, Cheong Wa Dae accepts immediately (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon resigns, becomes eye of storm for presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon fires opening salvo, shakes up presidential race (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Prosecutor general says he's had enough (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon resigns in protest over move to weaken prosecution (Korea Herald)
-- Top prosecutor resigns after clash with ruling bloc (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK