(LEAD) S. Korea approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine amid immunization push
SEOUL -- South Korea's drug safety agency on Friday approved the vaccine for the novel coronavirus developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. as the country is pushing for the COVID-19 inoculation campaign.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety allowed use of Pfizer's two full-dose regimen following three separate independent evaluations on the efficacy and safety.
(3rd LD) New virus cases hovering around 400, potential upticks worrisome amid pandemic fatigue
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases continued to hover around 400 on Friday amid the country's vaccination push, with a potential resurgence in spring still worrisome amid prolonged pandemic fatigue and an increase in more contagious COVID-19 variants.
The country reported 398 more COVID-19 cases, including 381 local infections, raising the total caseload to 91,638, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
S. Korea unveils plan to revamp antivirus measures
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities on Friday unveiled a plan to revamp the country's COVID-19 social distancing rules, in an effort to impose fairer restrictions and give simpler messages on containment to the public.
The nation's current five-tier social distancing rules have faced growing criticism as they strictly ban specific businesses of small merchants, while exposing loopholes in containment efforts on religious facilities, hospitals and companies that have been hit by mass outbreaks.
State auditor finds no fault in process leading to gov't's nuclear-free policy
SEOUL -- The state auditor said Friday it found no irregularities in the steps involved in drawing up the Moon Jae-in government's nuclear-free policy.
The Board of Audit and Inspection conducted an investigation after a former opposition lawmaker and 546 others asked the agency in June 2019 to look into potential irregularities in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy's policymaking process.
SK Wyverns now history after final scrimmage
SEOGWIPO, South Korea -- The name SK Wyverns is now history in South Korean baseball.
The Wyverns, having been sold to the retail giant Shinsegae Group, played their final intrasquad game under that name on Friday on Jeju Island.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks slide for 2nd day on inflation concerns
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell for the second consecutive session Friday as investors were disappointed by the absence of comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve to help stave off inflation concerns. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 17.23 points, or 0.57 percent, to close at 3,026.26 points.
K-pop fans hung out to dry over Kakao-Spotify music licensing termination
SEOUL -- Last weekend, global K-pop fans on Spotify faced a blackout of hundreds of songs by popular artists, including Zico, Mamamoo and IU, after the Swedish audio giant's licensing agreement with South Korea's top music distributor Kakao M Corp. came to an end.
While some music has since been restored under artists' separate labels, Spotify Technology SA and Kakao M, now known as Kakao Entertainment Corp., said discussions for a new deal are ongoing.
Samsung unveils new smartphone suitable for tough work environments
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday introduced a new smartphone with high durability designed to meet the needs of those working outdoors or in factories.
"The Galaxy XCover 5, designed to withstand "tough work environments, is a device that addresses the challenges employers in the field often face, from ensuring protection of sensitive material to durable use in any environment," said Mark Notton, senior director of mobile product portfolio at Samsung Electronics Europe.
LG Electronics basks in robust home appliance rental biz
SEOUL -- The rental business of LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, experienced sharp growth last year, a report showed Friday, as the company eyes to further boost its competitiveness in the sector riding on the rise of the pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy.
Sales of LG's rental business stood at 591.1 billion won (US$524 million) in 2020, up 34 percent from a year earlier, its audit report showed.
