New King Sejong Institute website provides comprehensive info on Korean culture
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- A state-run Korean language education center said Friday it has revamped its e-learning site into a web portal to offer comprehensive information on Korean culture.
Nuri-Sejonghakdang (nuri.iksi.or.kr) now offers free access to content on Korea, including K-pop and Korean food, available both in Korean and English, the King Sejong Institute Foundation (KSIF) said.
Visitors can also check information on traveling and studying in South Korea, it added.
"We focused on improving the user convenience to help anyone interested in the Korean language and culture use the service," the KSIF said.
Language education materials can be downloaded from the Nuri portal, but online Korean language courses have been moved to a separate website, named the Online Sejong Institute (iksi.or.kr), it said.
Users can access both websites with a single ID.
