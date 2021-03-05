Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #King Sejong Institute Website

New King Sejong Institute website provides comprehensive info on Korean culture

14:50 March 05, 2021

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- A state-run Korean language education center said Friday it has revamped its e-learning site into a web portal to offer comprehensive information on Korean culture.

Nuri-Sejonghakdang (nuri.iksi.or.kr) now offers free access to content on Korea, including K-pop and Korean food, available both in Korean and English, the King Sejong Institute Foundation (KSIF) said.

Visitors can also check information on traveling and studying in South Korea, it added.

"We focused on improving the user convenience to help anyone interested in the Korean language and culture use the service," the KSIF said.

Language education materials can be downloaded from the Nuri portal, but online Korean language courses have been moved to a separate website, named the Online Sejong Institute (iksi.or.kr), it said.

Users can access both websites with a single ID.

This image, provided by the King Sejong Institute Foundation on March 5, 2021, shows its recently renovated website. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK