Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 March 05, 2021

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
March 2 -- IAEA chief: N.K. shows signs of operating steam plant at plutonium reprocessing facility

-- Top security advisers of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm commitment to N. Korea coordination

-- Satellite images show N. Korea built structure to conceal nuclear weapons site: CNN

3 -- N.K. leader holds workshop with regional secretaries of Workers' Party

-- N.K. adopts social insurance, disinfection laws at Supreme People's Assembly meeting

-- Biden says will empower diplomats to reduce threat from N. Korea

-- Sherman says U.S. must use every tool to prevent N. Korea from advancing nuclear capability

-- Indo-Pacific commander says N. Korea poses 'most immediate threat' to U.S.

4 -- N.K. leader sets agriculture as 'primary economic task'

-- U.S. defense chief shortlists N. Korea as 'nation-state threat'
(END)

