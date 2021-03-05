Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
U.S. lawmakers seek to facilitate reunion of Korean-Americans with N. Korean family members
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- A group of U.S. lawmakers has submitted a bill urging the U.S. government to work toward family reunions of Korean-Americans with their loved ones in North Korea.
To that end, the bill, authored by Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), also calls for the appointment of a special U.S. envoy for North Korean human rights issues, a State Department position that has been vacant since January 2017.
"Many Korean Americans with family members in North Korea have not seen or communicated with those family members in more than 60 years," says the bill, noting that "approximately 24,500 Koreans" have been given the opportunity to be reunited with loved ones since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
------------
Sanctions not sole reason for humanitarian crisis in N. Korea: unification ministry
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young did not mean that global sanctions are the sole reason for causing a humanitarian crisis in North Korea when he recently stressed the need to review their efficacy, his spokesperson said Wednesday.
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Lee raised the need to see whether sanctions have just ended up causing hardships to North Korean people without achieving their intended purpose of forcing Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons program.
The remarks, however, have drawn controversy as some officials in the United States and the European Union reportedly said that it is not global sanctions, but the Kim Jong-un regime that should take responsibility for the current humanitarian crisis in North Korea.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. to scale back combined exercise set to kick off next week: sources
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States will launch a major combined exercise next week in a scaled-back manner due to concerns over the new coronavirus, sources said Thursday.
The joint computer-simulated command post training is expected to kick off next week, but Seoul and Washington have yet to announce how they will stage the annual exercise.
The South has sought, unsuccessfully, to include a Full Operational Capability (FOC) test in the upcoming exercise -- a crucial step necessary for the country to take back wartime operational control (OPCON) of its forces from Washington.
