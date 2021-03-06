Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-weekly

Seoul stocks likely to fare choppy under U.S. yield pressure next week

10:00 March 06, 2021

By Chung Joo-won

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are likely to continue choppy trading next week following this week's highly volatile trading, as concerns about a U.S. Treasury yields hike still loom over the local financial market, analysts said Saturday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 3,026.26 points Friday, down 0.44 percent from a week ago.

Foreigners dumped a net 1.1 trillion won (US$976 million) at the main bourse this week as the yields of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury exceeded 1.5 percent, sparking inflation worries.

Electronic signboards at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul show the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 3,026.26 on March 5, 2021, down 17.23 points, or 0.57 percent, from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

The KOSPI dipped in the last two sessions, as the U.S. Federal Reserve did not make signals to reign in the rising bond yields, which some investors took as a precursor of early post-pandemic inflation.

The fall slowed Friday afternoon, however, following Chinese policymakers' soothing comments that there will be no sudden change in the existing macroeconomic policies.

Analysts said the yield hike would continue to add downward pressure to the local stock prices next week.

"The Federal Reserve recently stepped up multiple times to pacify the markets when a rise in bond yields frightened the investors," NH Investment & Securities analyst Kim Young-hwan said.

"But investors would have to brace themselves for the absence of such buffer since Fed officials are forbidden to publically comment on the issue for seven days before the next FOMC meeting," he said.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK